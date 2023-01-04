Share:

MarDaN - Office bearers of Jamiat Ulama-e-Pakistan (JUP) and Tehreek ahl-e-Sunnat strongly criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief and former Prime Minister Imran Niazi, claiming that the PTI Chief is acting as an external agent to achieve his political interests.

Addressing a news conference at Mardan press club JUP, Provincial head allama Qazi Shahrom Bacha, Senior Vice President Qazi abdul hadi Zaheer, provincial ameer of Tehreek ahl-e-Sunnat, allama Fazal Manan Qadri, central joint secretary Mufti abdul Wakil Qadri and other leaders said that for the survival and integrity of the country, the entire nation stands like a rock on the back of Pakistan’s forces.

According to JUP office bearers, the country is currently experiencing its worst period in history. They went on to say that the country’s economic situation is dire and that there are internal disturbances in terms of peace and stability.

They added that the reason for all of this is Imran Khan Niazi’s narrative, which is spreading rumours of the country’s default day by day, which has halted foreign investment and investors are withdrawing their investments from the country.