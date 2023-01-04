Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police has expedited stern action against traffic rules violators and issued 2,048 fine tickets to road users during the last 24 hours, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad capital police expedited stern action against traffic rules violators to implement the traffic rules and maintain the smooth flow of traffic in federal city. Of the total, 162 challans were issued over lane violation, 56 for red signal violations, 107 for using mobile phone during driving, 05 for amateur driving, 08 over violation of one-way, 51 driving on the wrong side of the road, 14 for violation of zebra crossing, 128 for not fastening seat belts, 65 for having tinted glasses, 09 for emitting smoke, 60 for having fancy number plates, 278 bikers for riding without helmets and 246 motorists for violations of different traffic rules. Meanwhile, Islamabad capital police has issued 29,081 e-challans to motorists over various traffic violations in federal capital through safe city cameras so far, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police are utilizing all available resources and taking strict measures against the traffic rules violators according to law.