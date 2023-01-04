Share:

LONDON - King Charles’ coronation is set for May this year, and a royal insider has claimed that it could pose a constitutional crisis over his status as a divorced man. The former Prince of Wales will be crowned in a ‘scaled back’ coronation ceremony on Saturday, May 6, where he will also take an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England before being anointed King with holy oil. However, royal biographer Anthony Holden has suggested that King Charles coronation oath might need some changing given that he divorced his first wife Princess Diana and later married the now-Queen Consort Camilla in 2005. Writing to The Guardian, Holden shared how a former Archbishop of Canterbury once told him that for a divorced man to be crowned King, ‘a revision of the coronation oath and a new statute of parliament would be required. ‘ “Given the convention that parliament does not debate the monarchy without the monarch’s consent, it is his or her government, after all, not ours. This would require the prime minister of the day to seek King Charles III’s permission to debate whether or not it felt able to crown him,” Holden shared. He then stated: “This, Runcie (former Archbishop of Canterbury) told me, would amount to a constitutional crisis.” In the meanwhile, Prince Andrew was recently warned of a troublesome year as a psychic, who predicted Queen’s death, claimed that something terrible will happen to the royal. During his conversation with Metro, Craig Hamilton-Parker said that some sort of illness could hit one of the royal children. “In a deep meditation state recently and when in contact with my spirit guides Prince Andrew appeared and something awful happened to him,” he told the outlet. “I think he will go through a psychological breakdown and it really hits him with the death of his mother and I see King Charles turning against him. “He may do something like take an overdose but I didn’t see him dying. I also have feelings about the psychological health of King Charles and him admitting later in the year of a depression after the high of the coronation,” the psychic added.