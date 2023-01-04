Share:

peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, strongly condemned pDM president Maulana Fazl-ur-rahman for his statement advocating the cessation of funds to Kp and declared that such statements and actions by Maulana amount to enmity with the people of this province.

Along with cabinet members, Chief s ecretary Khyber pakhtunkhwa, senior Member Board of revenue (sMBr), and administrative secretaries from several government ministries attended the meeting. The cabinet strongly condemned Maulana Fazl-ur-rahman’s derogatory comments, citing them as disrespectful to an elected government. such actions on the part of Maulana have unveiled his real face in front of the masses, observed the cabinet.

In his address to the conference, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan asked the Finance Department to sanction SNEs for all finished programmes in the province within a week and to organise meetings with all relevant departments as soon as possible so that the benefits of the schemes may reach the masses. he also directed the implementation of the e-Tendering for schemes and stated that the procedure will be fully launched soon.

The cabinet approved the formation of a sub-committee to determine wheat tariffs, led by the Food Minister and comprised of the Finance Minister, Local Government Minister, and other relevant authorities as members. The cabinet also discussed the challenges suffered by customers as a result of the closure of CNG stations in the province, and the Chief Minister promised to take the subject up with the relevant parties to bring assistance to the public.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to declare peshawar and Termiz Uzbekistan as sister Cities and authorised the Mayor/administrator of the Capital Metropolitan Government peshawar to sign the Model sister City agreement with Termiz Uzbekistan in this regard.

The amendments to the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Village Council and Neighbourhood Council rules of Business 2022 were approved by the cabinet. The remuneration of Tehsil Mayors and Chairpersons has been increased, and pol @200 litres per month has been fixed, according to the amendments. The cabinet also approved the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against women (prevention and protection) rules, 2022, to prevent and protect women from violence at their workplaces and homes, as guaranteed by the Islamic republic of pakistan’s Constitution.

The cabinet also approved ex-post facto charges for fuel, transportation, and other related matters/expenditures for carrying out relief

activities and the survey process in various areas of the province affected by the recent monsoon rains and floods. On the request(s) of the concerned District administration and recommendation of the pDMa, the relief, rehabilitation & settlement Department declared an emergency in various flood-affected areas of the province under section 16 (a) (1) of the National Disaster Management (Khyber pakhtunkhwa) (amendment) act, 2019.

The cabinet also approved the formation of sessions Divisions and Civil Divisions in the newly divided districts of Upper and Lower south waziristan. The Court of sessions will hold hearings in the districts of Upper south waziristan and Lower south waziristan, respectively. similarly, the Civil Courts will hold sessions in spinkai raghazai and wanna in the Upper and Lower south waziristan Districts, respectively.

The cabinet also approved the transfer of state land measuring 01 kanal and 07 marlas in mouza Miandam, Tehsil Khwazakhela, District swat to the elementary and secondary education Department for the expansion of GHSS Miandam.