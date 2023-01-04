Share:

peshawar - Governor Khyber pakhtunkhwa Ghulam ali on Tuesday emphasised upon the political parties to strengthen political harmony and unity to pull the country out of present crises.

he was talking to the provincial chairman of Qaumi w atan party (Qwp) sikandar sherpao who called on him here at the Governor house. They discussed country’s current political, developmental and economic situation and reiterated the resolve to fight together at every forum to end the political and economic crises in pakistan.

Meanwhile, a 39-member delegation of Lions’ Club of peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan and Nowshera under the leadership of Muhammad asif also called on Governor Khyber pakhtunkhwa Ghulam ali here at Governor house on Tuesday. They congratulated the Governor on his appointment and also gave him honorary membership of the club by pinning the badge of the club.

The Governor said that the axis of his successful life is selfless service to the people and he always looked forward to meeting with the organisations and individuals engaged in public and social services.

Ghulam Ali also presented a certificate of appreciation to Muhammad asif for his 50-year of social services. The delegation told the Governor that the Lions Club is the largest social service organisation in the world, which has been engaged in social services in the country since 1956.

The Governor assured full support to the Lions Club and said that the Governor house would always welcome them.