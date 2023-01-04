Share:

peshawar - The Inspector General of police Khyber pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah ansari, in a video link conference held at Central Police Office Peshawar on Tuesday, directed all Regional Police Officers (RPO) and District Police Officers (DPO) to pull up their sleeves, even more, to provide foolproof security to polio teams and to preempt and prevent any untoward incident.

additional IGps from Investigation, Headquarters, Operations, Commandants elite Force and Frp, DIGs special Branch, headquarters, Traffic, CTD, Operations, and AIG Training attended the conference via video link from their respective command areas, as did CCPO Peshawar, Regional Police Officers, and District Police Officers.

The security of the polio team was reviewed in the conference one-point agenda, and required directives were delivered to the attendees. The police chief stated that total polio eradication was an essential national task and instructed the participants to perform their duties with missionary zeal and spirit, personally engage in all district-level meetings for this goal with full preparation, and provide feedback on it.

They were also directed to personally carry out security and administrative audits of polio teams, as well as to fully implement the security strategy so that miscreants could not escape the police security network in the event of an unpleasant occurrence.

Furthermore, they were also required to conduct intelligence security of the polio campaign, allocate manpower based on the requirements and sensitivity of the area, and teach and dispatch personnel with full protective gear and measures.

The police higher-ups were also required to prepare standardised lodging and food arrangements for the personnel assigned to polio duty, as well as personally monitor and inspect all essential arrangements.

The IG police stated that Khyber pakhtunkhwa police will play a critical role in polio eradication so that the country may be included among the world polio free nation.