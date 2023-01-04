Share:

KARACHI - Actress Kubra Khan has threatened to sue YouTuber Adil Raja for defamation after a video in which he said that four “top models and actresses” had illicit relationships with former top generals. “I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn’t going to take over my existence but enough is enough. Do you think random people can point fingers at me and I’ll sit quietly and take it?” Kubra Khan wrote on Instagram and Twitter on Monday. “So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first. You have a total of three days to come up with this proof which you claim is haq and sach. If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologise or I will be suing you for defamation. And don’t worry, lucky for you I’m not just from here, I am from UK so I’ll come there if I have to! Cause the truth is with me, rights are with me and I don’t fear anyone or their fathers.” Raja, who describes himself on Twitter as a geopolitical analyst and rights activist, released a video on December 31 in which he made several sweeping statements against the former top leadership of the army. One allegation was that four “top models and actresses” would fraternise with the former officials as well as with politicians. He was unable to substantiate his claims with proof other than claiming it was revealed to him by “sources”. He also mentioned the initials of the four women he was making the claims about — MK, MH, SA and KK or AK. The confusion in the last set of initials was compounded when he claimed to have said AK after Khan’s tweet. Raja claimed on Twitter that he hadn’t defamed Kubra Khan and pointed to his “condemnation” of the rampant speculation that arose after his video as evidence of this. He accused her of defaming him by explicitly naming him in her post. Amid widespread speculation on social media of who the actresses, he mentioned could be, given the initials, Mehwish Hayat and Sajal Aly also posted messages slamming “ baseless insinuations“ and “character assassination”. Both the actresses, however, did not name Raja by name.