LARKANA-The 9th and Xth class students of Government Boys Municipal High School Larkana took out a rally from their school here on Tuesday which after marching through various roads culminated at Jinnah Bagh Chowk where they staged a sit-in and held a protest demonstration demanding immediate withdrawal of examination fee being charging by the Board of intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Larkana.

They burnt tyres and shouted slogans in favour of their just demand as their parents were unable to pay fees owing to recent flood and rain havoc.

Students Osama Abbasi, Nazakat Abbasi, Ali Hyder Abro, Aftab Gopang, and others complained before media persons that BISE is charging examination fees whereas the Sindh Government has announced that education is free up to 10th class under which we get free books annually and no exam fee is charged but this year BISE authorities are forcibly charging exam fee which is sheer, open and daring violation of the directives of the provincial government and amounts to highhandedness which will render them illiterate and deprive them of their right to education.

They urged the powers that be in Sindh to withdraw the arbitrarily charging of fees from the poverty-ridden poor students or else they will be forced to come out again on roads,

Meanwhile, students of Nasirabad who were also protesting against the fee charging by BISE were mercilessly beaten up with wooden sticks by SHO Wagan Manzoor Chandio. Students told media persons that they were protesting peacefully against BISE when the SHO was crossing Nasirabad and started button charging them in private uniform without any cause of action which does not suit a decent cop. They said Nasirabad is not his jurisdiction as he is posted at Wagan police station but he resorted to beating them unlawfully and inhumanly as if he had no children.

They demanded DIGP Larkana Range to take stern legal action against the negligent cop who misused his powers and uniform and tortured them physically.