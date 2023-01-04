Share:

Lahore - The lahore high Court (lhC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition for recovery of two brothers, illegally detained by police in connection with the Wazirabad attack case. The court directed the petitioner to approach the police authorities concerned and produce the substantial evidence, including video footage, before them.

The court also directed DPo Wazirabad to act in accordance with the law and submit a report within 15 days.

Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid heard the petition filed by Irshad Bibi for recovery of his two sons - Mudassar and ahsan - from illegal police custody.

The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the police had kept two sons of the petitioner in illegal detention in connection with the attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, adding that video footage of their arrest was also available.

He submitted that the sons of the petitioners had nothing to do with the attack case but they were being made target of political victimisation. he pleaded with the court to direct authorities concerned to produce sons of the petitioner.

The court, after hearing the arguments, disposed of the petition and sought a report from DPo Wazirabad.

Tarar terms Wazirabad attack JIt illegal

Special assistant to Prime Min-ister attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the Wazirabad incident was illegal. Talking to the media at the lahore high Court (lhC), he said that Wazirabad JIT was not formed under any law or the constitution and the people were being kept in illegal custody in the name of attack case. he said that two workers of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PMl-N) Mudassar and ahsan, who are real brothers, were arrested by the police in last two months but their custody was being denied, whereas, video footage of their arrest was available. he said that it was a very dangerous trend to keep the people in illegal custody, without declaring their arrest and producing before the court. “We approached the lahore high Court against their illegal custody, who had sought a report from the DPo Wazirabad about the matter, within 15 days,” he added. he submitted that police did not have any evidence or witness against the brothers, adding that they were peaceful citizens and there was no police record against them. he said that lahore Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, who also heads the Wazirabad JIT, had a special mindset. He said that the JIT head had kept Mudassar and ahsan in illegal custody as no progress was being made in investigations of the Wazirabad incident. Can anybody question Ghulam Mehmood Dogar that why he kept the two sons of a mother in illegal custody? he questioned.

He said that Moonis elahi wanted to please Imran Khan by subjecting such innocent persons to oppression. he said that Punjab police wanted to make a case of missing persons, while appealing to the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab to take notice of the situation. If you wanted to declare their arrest then do so, he said, adding that the approach of picking up innocent persons and keeping them in illegal custody would not work any longer.

He said that green areas had been abolished in the master plan of lahore and illegal housing societies were regularised. “You are playing in billions and doing corruption but fear the complaint of the mother whose two sons were kept in illegal custoday he added.