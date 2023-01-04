Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N’s Vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been elevated to the position of Senior VicePresident with the mandate to reorganize the party ahead of the upcoming general elections, it has been officially announced. In the party hierarchy, this office is second only to the party president though the senior PML-N leader and former prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also been occupying the same position for the last five years or so. A notification to this effect was issued here Tuesday with the signatures of the PML-N’s President Mian Shehbaz Sharif who has also authorized Maryam Nawaz to reorganize the party at all functional tiers as the Chief Organizer. Shehbaz Sharif also took to twitter to announce the elevation of Maryam Nawaz to the senior most position after him. “She has the drive, determination & experience to lead the party’s organizational matters. I have no doubts that she will very effectively galvanize our party’s rank & file with the vision of our leader Quaid Nawaz Sharif”, he said in his tweet. The development signifies a complete revamping of the PML-N in the days to come in the face of a daunting challenge posed by the PTI especially in Punjab province which many believe is slipping out of its hands. The results of the July by-elections in Punjab have been highly disturbing for the party which had been ruling the province unchallenged until 2018. The PML-N would be facing a tough challenge from the PTI in three months’ time if the Punjab Assembly is dissolved in the second week of January as announced by the PTI chairman Imran Khan. Contesting elections in times of worst inflation will not be an easy task for the PML-N as the PTI is continuously making inroads into its political domain ever since the latter lost power in the Centre. The challenge will increase manifolds if the PTI succeeds in making its government in Punjab following the anticipated Punjab Assembly elections in April this year. In such a likely scenario, it would not be easy for the PML-N to contest the general elections for the National Assembly seats in Punjab where the PTI would be holding the reins of power with all the official machinery and resources at its disposal. The current assignment will surely be a test of Maryam Nawaz’s leadership qualities in view of challenges facing her party. But things might get easier for her if the party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharifs returns to the country during the election campaign.