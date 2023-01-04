Share:

KARACHI - A day after the talks between the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan ended inconclusively, the latter called its general workers meeting and announced to hold protest demonstration on January 9 against what it called ‘biased’ delimitations, census and voter lists.

Addressing the general workers meeting on Tuesday, MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they were going to register their protest on January 9 for the ‘rights’ of Muhajir community.

‘’We will come out against unfair census, delimitations and voter lists. This will be an important demonstration and we will invite all the parties to join us,’’ Dr Siddiqui added. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Convenor and MPA Khawaja Izharul Hasan confrimed that there was a deadlock with the PPP in meeting held on Monday.

’We had reached a deadlock with the PPP in yesterday’s (Monday) meeting. We did not accept their (PPP) stance. Khalid Bhai (Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui) made it clear to the PPP that we will choose our own path,’’ said Khawaja. Sources privy to the development told The Nation that during the inconclusive meeting lasted for more than two-hour at Bilawal House here, the MQM-P had insisted on its demand for new delimitations ahead of local bodies polls while the PPP maintained that it would take some time for new delimitations. Federal Ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah especially rushed to Karachi on directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to represent the PML-N while former President Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others represented the PPP.

The delegation of MQM-Pakistan was headed by its convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and included Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, Federal Minister Faisal Sabzwari, Former Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, MPAs Javed Hanif and Khawaja Izharul Hassan. The political situation of Sindh, local bodies elections to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad and other related issues were discussed. According to sources, the MQM-P demanded of the PPP and PML-N to implement the agreement the parties had signed to topple the PTI-led federal government. The MQM-P expressed serious reservations over delimitations and demanded new demarking of UCs ahead of local government elections. The PPP had maintained that there was a pressure to hold the elections as they had already been postponed thrice. “It is Election Commission’s discretion to hold or postpone local elections. The provincial government cannot take any decision on its own,” the PPP maintained The PPP and PML-N made it clear that MQM Pakistan’s concerns regarding local elections and constituencies would be resolved in accordance with the law.