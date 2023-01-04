Share:

FAISALABAD - Batala Colony police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a former police constable involved in killing of a stage actress after 16 years. Police spokesman said that constable Muhammad Lashkar, son of Shabbir Muhammad Awan of Chak 34-JB who was performing duty as gunman of superintendent of police City, had fired to death stage actress Hina Sheikh in addition to inflicting bullet injuries to her friend Firdous, near Chak 224-RB Shalimar Bus Stop when they were going back to Lahore after performing in a comedy show on May 27, 2006. The police had registered a case against the accused but he escaped from the scene and disappeared. However, station house officer Batala Colony along with his team on a tip-off conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting the accused Muhammad Lashkar after 16 years of the incident. The police recovered a Kalashnikov from his possession and sent him behind bare.