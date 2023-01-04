Share:

The second round of the National Security Committee (NSC) was convened on Monday where the civil and military leadership reiterated its resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in the country. While the meeting once again consisted of cliched platitudes, the reports do reveal the contours of what the leadership is planning to do to counter the serious threat posed by the resurgence of terrorism.

Emphasising that all violent entities will be dealt with the full force of the state and that the security of the country is uncompromisable, PM Shehbaz Sharif stated that the war against terror will be led by federal and provincial governments as per the National Action Plan, which will be underpinned by a people-centric socio-economic development approach.

Reports further reveal that provincial apex committees will be revived, and counter-terrorism departments will be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities. This is particularly important to reduce the loss of life during counter-terrorism operations as a large number of security personnel have lost their lives since the return of the TTP. In fact, according to figures collected by an Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan lost over 280 security personnel last year, with December being particularly deadly.

When it comes to both intelligence gathering and counter-terrorism training, there is a need to bring our forces up to speed if we are to stay ahead of the militants. This is all the more important for those on the front line facing a higher risk to their lives.

In addition to this, the leadership added that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people. This is of course a signal towards Kabul in order to increase pressure on the Afghan Taliban to clamp down on groups such as the TTP. How Islamabad plans on ensuring this remains to be seen, whether the measures will be diplomatic, kinetic, or both. Apart from this, it is equally important to act on this from a long-term perspective by introducing counter-extremism measures, as this is something that we have neglected time and again.