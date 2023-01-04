Share:

“Lahore was a different world in its own;

the busy life, the rich history, the colourful culture, and the unfamiliar faces”

–Javaria Waseem

According to legend, Lahore was known as Lavapuri, founded by the son of Rama the Hindu deity. To this day, the Lahore Fort has a vacant temple dedicated to Lava. It has remained the traditional capital of Punjab for a thousand years. It had also been the cultural center of Northern India, extending from Peshawar to New Delhi. The city was captured by Sultan Mahmud of Ghazni during the 11 century. After the fall of the Ghaznavid Empire, Lahore was ruled by various Turk dynasties, also known as the Delhi Sultanate. By the 16 century, the Mughals had taken over and made it the capital of their empire. By the 18 century, the Mughal rule had declined and the city became subject to invasions.