Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured to extend full support to religious seminaries for provision of education as per the modern day requirements.

Speaking to a delegation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-Madaris in Islamabad, he said the government will not only give more autonomy in the management of the seminaries but also facilitate their registration process.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of religious seminaries for promotion of Islamic teachings. He said the seminaries have always protected the interests of Pakistan.

Describing them as one of the biggest networks of NGOs, the Prime Minister said about four to five million students are getting education in the seminaries.