ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have recovered a five-year boy who was abducted for ransom and arrested a kidnapper involved in the heinous crime. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Capital Police Officer (CPO) Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that a citizen Shahid s/o Naseer submitted a written application on 31st December 2022, with Koral police station that his five year-old-son Burhan went to the shop. After a while, he said that his other son Ayan Ali came back and told him that two unknown motorcyclists kidnapped Burhan. Upon receiving the complaint, police immediately registered a case FIR at Koral police station and started the investigation. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the incident and ordered the concerned police officers to trace and recover the boy safely upon which CPO Operations constituted eight different police teams. After the incident, the kidnappers called the family and asked for ransom money worth Rs 10 million. Police teams immediately got the footage of nearby cameras of shops, houses, Safe City and other private installations and got the routes of the accused. Police teams in civil dress also searched various houses and conducted raids in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Police used all available technical and human resources and succeeded to trace the location of the accused. Police teams raided the house located at Tarlai and by using all the safety measures, police arrested the kidnapper namely Kamran Zafar Butt and also recovered the boy safely. Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the boy has been reunited with his parents. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed that he and his accomplices kidnapped the boy after planning for 15 days while police teams were conducting raids at different locations to arrest the co-accused. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha have appreciated the performance of the police teams and announced cash rewards for them