ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Faisal Karim Kundi said yesterday that the forensic report regarding Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s bullet wounds has exposed the former Prime Minister. Kundi, who is also the Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation, reacted to the forensic report of the firing incident in Wazirabad by the Punjab government and said that Imran Khan’s own government has blown up their lies. “Fearing that the facts would come out, Imran Khan did not seek immediate help from any government hospital,” he added. Kundi said that in telling lies, Imran Khan has surpassed Hitler’s information advisor Goebbels. He said that after the government forensic report, Imran Khan’s Wazirabad narrative had also been exposed. What U-turn Khan takes on the forensic report. 2023 is the year of your political decline for Imran Khan,” he said.