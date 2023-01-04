Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on Tuesday stopped four illegal and unlicensed steel mills from production, and seized huge quantity of deformed steel bars and other products in the provincial capital. According to PSQCA spokesperson, following the direction of Federal Science and Technology Minister Agha Hassan Baloch and Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Memon, PSQCA Director General (DG) Zainul Abedin constituted a special team headed by Deputy Director Asghar Ali for crackdown. The teams raided Harbanspura, Misri Shah, Baghbanpura, Kala Khatai Road and seized huge stock of deformed steel bars and other steel products from four mills. Director General Zainul Abedin asked all steel mills to submit their applications for licence to avoid legal action, adding that PSQCA would provide maximum technical support to the industry following the government’s policy “ease of doing business”.