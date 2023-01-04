Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the PSX witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 185.26 points, with a negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 40,630.64 against 40,815.90 points on the previous day. A total of 201,058,817 shares were traded during the day as compared to 242,173,251 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 4.977 billion against Rs 7.278 billion on the last trading day. As many as 333 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 113 of them recorded gains and 192 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 20,576,000 shares at Rs 6.64 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 16,289,075 shares at Rs 1.24 per share, and Sui North Gas with 14,289,433 shaes at Rs 41.58 per share. Premium Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 39.68 per share price, closing at Rs575.03, whereas the runner-up was Colgate Palm with a Rs 30.01 rise in its per share price to Rs1900.01. Sapphire Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 66.17 per share closing at Rs 1100.00, followed by Sanofi-Aventis with Rs 44.40 decline to close at Rs 955.6.