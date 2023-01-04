Share:

LAHORE - The forensic report of the assassination attack on Imran Khan came to light here on Tuesday. According to the forensic report, Imran Khan was hit by three bullet fragments while a metal piece also penetrated in his leg. The shell often bullets which were fired at the container of Imran recovered from the crime scene were also sent for forensic analysis. Imran Khan’s medico-legal reports were also sent to the forensic team. According to this report, shots were fired from the left side of the container on which Imran Khan was riding. About 33 pieces of evidence recovered from the crime scene were sent in parcels to the forensic team. Alongwith the forensic report of the attack on ex-PM, the post-mortem report of the victim Muazam Gondal who succumbed to injuries on the spot, has also came to light. Muazzam Gondal got hit by the bullet from the backside of his head and exited from the forehead. According to the report, the bullet fired at Muazam was fired from the container due to which he died in the attack.