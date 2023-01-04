Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) Tuesday awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis. According to details, Hina Amin daughter of Muhammad Amin was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Relationship between Contextualised Multiple Intelligences and Future Job Prospects of University Students’, Naila Rafique daughter of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Spiral of Silence on Social Media: A Case of Facebook Users in Political Hate Speeches in Pakistan’, Ammara Nazir daughter of Nazir Ahmed in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Synthesis, Structural And Photophysical Studies of Some Metal Ferrites Nanoparticles’, Muhammad Zeshan Ashraf son of Haji Muhammad Ashraf in the subject of Art and Design (Art History) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Architectural Crafts of Shish Mahal Complex, Lahore Fort’ and Asma Yunus daughter of Muhammad Yunus was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Birthing a Baby: Lived Experiences of Primiparae Women’