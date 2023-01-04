Share:

LAHORE - In view of the acute shortage of wheat and soaring prices of flour in the province, the Punjab government has imposed a ban on the inter-provincial transportation of wheat besides increasing the daily wheat quota of flour mills.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi on Tuesday. Flour Mills Association officials Muhammad Shafiq, Khaliq Ahmad, Sajid Abdullah, Wajid Abdullah, Muhammad Fayyaz and Zaheer were present along with former principal secretary GM Sikandar, secretary agriculture, secretary finance, secretary food, secretary (Imp) of CMO, director food, former BoP president Hamesh Khan and other concerned officers. The chief minister directed that strict monitoring should be done to prevent inter-provincial transportation of wheat as well as flour and police and administration should take action without discrimination to stop it. He also ordered that the administration should take all possible measures to ensure the availability of flour to the people at a fixed price.