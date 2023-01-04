Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Ch Parvez Elahi-led provincial government has set a record by utilising Rs249 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal year, an official release issued by the chief minister office said. According to the press release, this has been made possible due to good governance and effective monitoring of development projects. During this period, Rs89 billion more were spent under the annual development programme than in the previous financial year. Rs160 billion were used under ADP during the first six months of the previous fiscal year. The CM has expressed satisfaction with the speed of ADP funds’ utilisation and appreciated the performance of Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Chairman P&D Board Wasif Khurshid and their teams. He has termed it an important achievement and hoped that the provincial government would set a record for the maximum utilisation of development funds. The timely utilisation of funds would ensure the completion of projects within their timeframes to ensure that the people could benefit from the fruits of development, he added.