Share:

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafled Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) governments on Tuesday refused to comply with the federal government’s conservation plan to save energy and reduce its consumption nationwide. Punjab’s Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, in a statement, rejected the federal government’s decision of early closure of markets, restaurants and marriage halls. Aslam said that the provincial government was not taken into confidence regarding decision. Reacting to the federal government’s decision he said, it is a sole prerogative of Punjab government to decide the time of markets clousre. Punjab government will reconsider the decision made by the centre and after consultation a decision will be taken in this regard, he added. Punjab senior minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the provincial government will formulate its own energy conservation policy after consulting with all stakeholders including traders. He said the Punjab government will not implement the conservation policy as it was announced by the PML-Nled government “in haste”. “We will meet with all stakeholders… a meeting will be held with the representatives of chamber of commerce and shopkeepers of Punjab,” he added. Likewise, KP government information adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the federal government did not consult the provincial government on the energy conservation plan. The KP is already taking several measures to save energy including widespread solarisation, use of LED bulbs and others, he added. He said steps are also being taken to eliminate environmental pollution. The information adviser said the provincial government had not taken any decision regarding the implementation on the federal government’s policy yet. Meanwhile, Central Association of Traders Pakistan also rejected the government’s decision to close shops at 8:30 pm and wedding halls at 10 pm. The president of the Central Association of Traders said that if the government tries to forcefully close the shops, we will resist.