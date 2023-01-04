Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved four development schemes of various Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 3,861.654 million.

These schemes were approved in the 38th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Dr. Wasif Khurshid.

The approved development schemes included Construction of Judicial Complex at Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh at the cost of Rs. 483.330 million, Construction of Bridge and Approach Road to Parking at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,314.595 million, Rehabilitation of Old Bulldozers for Sustainable Land Development Work to Ensure Food Security (2021-2022 to 2022-23) at the cost of Rs. 1,505.561 million and Reconstruction of Residences & Allied Structure in Canal Colony Sulemanki Barrage at the cost of Rs. 558.168 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.