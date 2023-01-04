Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) while showing grave concerns on current economic situation has convened the all pakistan Chambers presidents Conference starting from January 16 to 18 in islamabad. More than 50 chamber presidents will participate. a joint declaration will be issued at the end of the conference. RCCI President Saqib Rafiq in a media briefing at chamber house here on Tuesday, said that the economic activities are at a standstill due to the uncertainty at the moment. The purpose of the conference was to bring together all the presidents under one roof and a joint declaration will be prepared. we expressed hope that the government will address trader’s grievances, he added. The business community is worried due to the economic instability in the country. There is concern due to downsizing in the industries. The discussion on the economy in the national Security Council is welcome, he commented. He said that the biggest issue at this time is double digit inflation and the purchasing power of the common man has been wiped off. Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce wants all stakeholders to agree on the Charter of democracy.