ISLAMABAD - NDMA held a National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) session today. Chairman NDMA, Lt General Inam Haider Malik presided the meeting. Representatives from Ministry of Food Security, Ministry of Health Services, Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD), National Highway Authority (NHA), National Information Technology Board (NITB), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and Irrigation departments of GB & Sindh participated in the meeting. Representatives from PDMAs briefed the house on recovery and rehabilitation progress in their provinces after Floods 2022. Sindh Irrigation Department informed that 95 percent flood water had been evacuated from Right & Left Bank of River Indus. PMD presented the weather outlook and stated that first week of January will remain frigid in most parts of the country, whereas, foggy condition in north & east Punjab and frost in Islamabad, Potohar region, Upper KP & Kashmir is likely to prevail in same period. Ministry of Health & Services updated the forum on construction of houses for lady healthy workers in Sindh. NHA briefed the session on restoration of Lunda Bridge in Balochistan and told that revised designing of structure had been completed and installation process is underway. Chairman NDMA expressed satisfaction over the progress on recovery & rehabilitation efforts in flood ravaged areas. He instructed the relevant stakeholders to made coordinated efforts for speedy execution of restoration work in flood affected areas. Representative of Ministry of Food Security apprised of mustard & sunflower seed sowing in Sindh and stated that nearly 80 percent cultivation target had been achieved in lower Sindh. NITB informed NEOC about registration of farmers on digital application for provision of relief to flood-affected farmers.