Share:

LAHORE - A special ministerial committee constituted by the Punjab government, in its first meeting chaired by Provincial Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Minister Basharat Raja, has approved recommendations to regularise services of 14,055 contract teachers across Punjab. Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayoun Sarfraz, Minister Schools Education Dr Murad Raas, President Secondary School Educators Regularisation Movement Ch Muhammad Sarfraz, Convener Muhammad Imran and General Secretary Rana Liaquat Ali also participated. These teachers included secondary school educators (SSEs) and assistant education officers (AEOs). The committee Chairman Muhammad Basharat Raja said that under the recent act passed by the Punjab Assembly, the CM was authorised to decide on regularisation cases, so these recommendations will also be sent to the chief minister and the cabinet for approval. SSEs and AEOs have been exempted from taking the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) examination for regularisation. Minister Schools Education Dr Murad Raas said that these teachers were on contract for 10 years so they should be regularised. Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun said that the services of contract teachers were recognised by the Punjab government by deciding to regularise them. On this occasion, the representatives of Secondary School Educators Regularisation Movement thanked Punjab CM Ch Parvez Elahi and the members of the committee. Later, the representatives of the organisation met Provincial Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basharat Raja in his office and presented him a bouquet