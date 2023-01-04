Share:

The effects of Pakistan’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves are being felt across the world as at least 2800 students studying abroad are finding it difficult to meet their expenses due to delays in payments of scholarships and stipends. Despite multiple requests by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), the government is yet to release funds. While exercising caution is necessary, we must not forget that these students are the future generation of experts that will take over the leadership of the country. We are wary of the unintended consequences that may occur if we choose to alienate them at this critical point in time.

Upon probing the matter further, the government stated that it was releasing funds ‘with utmost care’. This implied that while the payments of scholarships and stipends will be on the list of matters to tend to, it is not really a priority. This has been observed in the past as well since dispersing funds for academic scholarships has always been inconsistent and subject to countless delays. The only saving grace is that they are usually tied to academic fees which can be postponed for a later time.

What makes this time around different is the fact that the expenses of living abroad have increased exponentially and with the rupee’s value depreciating on a daily basis, students are desperate and extremely reliant on the stipends promised. Furthermore, thousands stand to be adversely affected by such delays so this is not an issue that can be brushed under the rug. The government must sort it out not only because it had made a promise to these students as they left the country to pursue higher education but because it works to its own advantage as well.

These scholarship students are those that gain expert education abroad and return to apply it in the country. They are the leaders of tomorrow not only in regard to the economy but in the realm of politics, education, social change, technological innovation and policymaking. To put these highly qualified individuals in hardships might only prove to be a reminder of what they have left behind, might cause disillusionment with the state and instead, encourage them to explore opportunities externally. We must invest in the future of the country just as much as we do in the present, and honouring students is a part of that.