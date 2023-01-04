Share:

BAJAUR - Six people were killed and six others were injured after the roof of a house collapsed in Bajaur’s Khar Town on Tuesday, according to rescue 1122 personnel and residents.

According to them, the disaster occurred late Monday night on Khar’s Tehsil street when the roof of a room in the mud house of a resident named Mohammad Sultan suddenly fell. Six people, including five children, were killed on the spot, while six others, including two mothers, were critically injured. Later, a team of rescue 1122 employees arrived at the damaged house, together with disaster trucks and an ambulance, to assist residents in removing the victims from the rubble.

Mohammad Saad Khan, District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Rescue 1122 informed that the rescuers successfully removed all of the deceased and injured from the rubble and shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar after providing first aid on the scene. According to the officials, the mud home has been in poor condition for several weeks as a result of rain damage.

According to the list of victims issued to the local media by the rescue 1122 Media Coordinator on Monday, all the six deceased were identified as eight months old Nadia Bibi, rabia 4, Umera Bibi 10, Fatima Bibi 8, aisha Bibi 10, and 18 years old Ismail Khan. similarly, according to the list, sadam Khan 20, hasina Bibi 4, Tauheed Bibi 7, shazma Bibi 32, saima Bibi 30, and eight-month-old asia Bibi were among the wounded.

The residents informed that the majority of the slain and injured belonged to the same family whose ill-fated family head, Liaqat Khan was not there at the time of the incident and was working as a labourer and pushing a hand cart in Khar market.