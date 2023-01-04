Share:

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) faces two related challenges. First, how can it best calibrate the pace and extent of future rate increases, as well as the timing of any subsequent or future rate reductions? And second, how ought it to communicate with the public and more importantly businesses about the outlook for policy? The SBP has been consistently jacking up the interest rates citing inflation as the cause to do so and only last week, to the bafflement of everyone, it even raised the rates for export refinance leaving the differential to only 300 basis points between routine and export borrowings. While one can argue on the appropriateness or otherwise of rate increases for now, sooner or later both, the pace and the level of policy tightening will have to taper off. Ideally, a central bank can realistically tighten policy until it is restrictive enough to ease pressures in labour and output markets and at the same time get the inflation under control. But in practice, calibrating the appropriate degree of tightening is difficult, in part because of the lags with which monetary policy affects the economy or in certain economies (like Pakistan) does not affect at all after a certain point and/or becomes counterproductive instead. While in theory actual and anticipated changes in monetary policy influence financial markets very rapidly, the effects of those changes in financial conditions on spending take time. Many households and businesses won’t immediately understand the changes in financial markets, and they have habits, commitments, and planning processes that slow the resulting adjustments in their spending. In other cases, the spending would tend to be basically on essentials and therefore quite inelastic. Moreover, some spending—say to build a factory—simply takes a long time and is costly to stop before completion. The effects on spending then influence the degree of slack in output and labour markets, which, in turn, affect inflation over time. As a result of these lags, policymakers need to be forward-looking, basing policy decisions on models and forecasts. However, it appears that in Pakistan our central bank presumably seems less confident of its forecasts, because no such forward announcements or assurance to the investors have been given that lends confidence to any type of better times ahead!

In addition, our models of the inflation process have proven unreliable over the past 8 months, with inflation running persistently above the SBP’s forecasts. These uncertainties make decisions on the calibration of policy more difficult and subject to considerable revision, as we have seen this year. An additional complication is that the State Bank does not appear to be taking a risk-management approach, aiming to balance the costs of tightening too little or too much. It seems evident by now that the central bank evaluates the costs of doing too little as considerably larger than those of doing too much. It believes that while there would be significant costs to excessive tightening if the economy slows to an undesirable extent, policymakers can ease policy to help get the economy back on track. However, if it tightens too little now, inflation will remain well above target for longer, raising the risk that excessive inflation gets built into wage and price-setting behaviour. The costs of entrenched high inflation would be very large: And in such a case the SBP would have to tighten monetary policy substantially, potentially triggering a deep recession, to get inflation down.

That said, the problem is with the rapid adjustment in policy put in place this year, the consequent sharp tightening of financial conditions, and emerging signs that the economy is slowing, the risks are likely getting somewhat quite alarmingly. Also, if exports are the main desirable today in Pakistan, the related policies to help boost exports leave a lot to be desired.

The complications around policy calibration contribute to the State Bank’s communication challenge. Never in the history of Pakistan have we seen such an uncertain and non-communication central bank; ironically, the timing for such a visibility shift couldn’t have been worse. Amidst these very troubled and testing times for businesses, the State Bank must regularly guide entrepreneurs and investors on what it is thinking and its outlook on monetary trends going forward. Time and again, we have seen in the history of troubled developing economies that consistent guidance and communication by the central bank with the domestic businesses help them to survive the storm. The investors and running businesses require strong guidance from the State Bank to anchor their expectations about the future path of rates. This lack of communication would invariably lead to more uncertainty in markets, increase asset price volatility, reduce liquidity, and widen risk spreads. More than ever before, today it is imperative for the central bank to communicate as clearly as it can about the outlook for the economy and policy, as it would comfort all the economic stakeholders enormously in making prudent assessments on the outlook for the economy and the likely monetary policy—and then take their decisions accordingly.