LAHORE - Former Lahore Regional Cricket Association spokesperson Abid Hussain has appealed to Chairman PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi to appoint Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed as head of LRCA’s Interim Committee to run the affairs of the body till fresh elections. Abid said: “Kh Nadeem has served the Lahore Region Cricket in the past and I hope he will do his best to strengthen Lahore’s club cricket.” He also appealed to club organisers to fully support Kh Nadeem, who is capable to save the sagging fortune of Lahore’s club cricket. It is not the right time to involve in politics instead they should support Kh Nadeem in reviving and strengthening club cricket.