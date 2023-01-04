Share:

Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday challenged the Nooriabad Power Project reference filed against him in the accountability court.

Sindh chief minister along with other accused appeared before an accountability court in the Nooriabad reference. CM Murad Ali Shah while challenging the reference sought acquittal from it.

Shah citing the Nooriabad project nod given by the provincial government said in his plea that case of abuse of powers in the Nooriabad Power Project cannot be filed against him.

The hearing of the reference was adjourned until January 12.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah is facing charges of misusing the power in the disbursement of funds for energy-related projects in the province, according to the reference filed by NAB.

It alleged that public funds worth billions have been embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has been among 17 persons nominated in the graft reference by the NAB.