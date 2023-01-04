Share:

KARACHI-Robbers looted cash and valuables from a senior Sindh government official and his foreign guest besides dozens of other people during a robbery at a tea shop in Karachi’s Federal B Area.

Police said four robbers, riding two motorcycles, came to the tea shop near Razia Hospital Toll Wala stop and looted cash and valuables from customers and staff. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s protocol officer Masroor Warsi and his Canadian guests also became the victims of robbery.

According to Joharabad SHO A. D Chaudhry, the incident occurred around 4pm and police have lodged initial report of the incident. He said police were trying to identify the suspects with the help of CCTV camera footages. He claimed that the gangsters would be arrested at the earliest.