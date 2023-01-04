Share:

LARKANA- The 5th Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, Dr. Nusrat Shah, took over the charge here on Tuesday. Her posting notification was issued yesterday by the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh. Previously charge was held by caretaker VC Prof Hakim Ali Abro when the term of Prof. Dr, Aneela Attaur Rahman was completed and the university was without a proper VC for over three months as Dr. Aneela left the charge on September 24. Dr Shah said on the occasion that education is her first priority. All the deans, registrar, head of all departments and faculty members called on her as a courtesy. Reliable sources alleged that her name was missing in the first shortlisted candidates of VCs which were cancelled by the Sindh Chief Minister and the second list contained her name. She is daughter of former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah.