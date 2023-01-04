Share:

LAHORE - A meeting was held in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) committee room regarding anti-smog measures under the chairmanship of Punjab Relief Commissioner and Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Naveed Haider Shirazi. PDMA Director General (DG) Faisal Farid, Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, directors of PDMA, and representatives of transport, district administration, urban unit, traffic police and line departments were present. The relief commissioner was briefed on the elimination of smog by the line departments. Naveed Haider Shirazi said that PDMA would lead line departments to eliminate smog in light of Lahore High Court orders. The short-term and long-term plans should be submitted to PDMA immediately and the number of vehicles and lists of teams should be submitted to the PDMA, he added.