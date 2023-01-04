Share:

Pakistan is one of the two remaining countries where Polio is an endemic viral infection. In 2021, Pakistan reported only one case of the wild poliovirus. However, after a brief period of no cases, 20 were reported in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last year. While the campaign has done well enough to contain the virus over the years, the road to eradication is long and requires consistent effort. Therefore, it is a welcome development that on the first working day of the year, the Health Minister reiterated the government’s ambition to end transmission in 2023.

Adding to this, the anti-polio campaign of the new year has aimed to vaccinate 7.2 million children in the first phase of operation. Vaccinations will first begin in high-risk areas in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where cases were found last year. The second phase will then tackle 29 districts in the province. The good thing about this deployment plan is that it focuses on high-risk regions before moving to the remainder of the province. The beginning of the programme in KP is also effective as all cases were reported in the province.

The problems of the campaign and causative agents for the virus are still the same and difficult. Last year, campaigns faced security threats and violent attacks. It must be expected that the same, if not more, security forces will have to complement the campaign this year as well. The government and agencies must remain cognisant of these challenges and decisions, such as deploying more lady health workers in districts with more cases will help.

Adding to present efforts, new approaches must also be considered. These can include enhancing public service delivery for vulnerable communities. Using immunisation as a political gain in areas where it is inhibited by political forces, working on worker motivations, and micro planning are further interventions. Likewise, specific risks and challenges to the areas where cases are found must be understood in detail so strategies can be accommodated as such.