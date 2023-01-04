Share:

PARIS - In the morning, Eli Jadelot sells chocolate eclairs in a bakery. In the afternoons, she swaps her apron for a wedding dress and sweet pastries for sweet melodies. Jadelot is a busker in the Paris metro, one of 300 musicians authorised by the French capital’s transit network to perform in its vast network of corridors. “I don’t see it a career springboard, but as another way to make music, in a different environment,” said the 39-year-old Jadelot, who usually works as a street artist near the touristy Sacre Coeur area of Montmartre after countless odd jobs since she moved to Paris from Lorraine 16 years ago, driven by dreams of an acting career in the capital. “I want to see how I manage in a place where people only pass through. Will they react, or won’t they?” she said as she got ready to perform at the Saint-Lazare station, one of Europe’s busiest commuter hubs. Faced with overwhelming numbers of wouldbe buskers -- without a permit and, often, without talent -- Paris metro operator RATP decided 25 years ago to licence the best 300 to perform legally, and ban everybody else. Every six months, a jury made up of RATP staff listens to around 1,000 applicants and selects its favourites who get to play in the corridors of metro stations, although not on platforms or aboard trains.