KhyBer - aka-Khel tribesmen, led by their leader Noorzali a fridi, launched a protest sit-in on the major route and blocked vehicular traffic on Frontier Road in response to an unannounced and extended power outage in sheen-Drang Market, Bara, Khyber on Tuesday. speaking on the occasion, their leader, Noorzali afridi, strongly condemned the unfairness and irresponsible attitude of Tesco and Wapda officials towards their plight and stated that the electricity supply to the akaKhel region had been shut off for several weeks. He observed that, in addition to exacerbating the problem of potable water accessibility, the Tesco authorities had abandoned them to the mercy of allah in the cold weather. They conveyed their complaint to the higher-ups, but they turned a blind eye to their dilemma, he said. The protestors threatened to continue their agitation until the responsible officials declared that energy would be supplied. Exports and transit traffic to afghanistan were momentarily suspended due to the road blockage, and huge lines of cars were seen on both side fof the barricade site.