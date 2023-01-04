Share:

Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan for the Nobel peace prize.

The chairman said the nomination was based on the Turkiye president’s efforts for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Mr Sanjrani said the Ukraine conflict could become the cause of destruction for the whole world, however, the Turkish president saved the world from devastation. He added the efforts of the president to alleviate misunderstandings regarding the Islamic teachings also proved efficient, while hoping that the Norwegian Nobel Committee would consider his case.