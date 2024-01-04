100 appeals filed against acceptance, rejection of nomination papers in Lahore

LAHORE - Following the conclusion of third and final day of submission of appeals, as many as 100 electoral aspirants from Lahore filed appeals against the returning officers decisions in the election tribunal Lahore on Wednesday. The appellate election tribunal of Lahore High Court comprising nine judges have been tasked to hear and decide on the appeals moved against RO’s decisions from January 4 till January 10.

Pakistan Tehreek – e - Insaf’s lawyer Rai Muhammad Ali on Wednesday filed an appeal against the rejection of PTI founder Imran Khan’s nomination forms for Lahore National Assembly constituency NA 122. This appeal has been scheduled to be heard on Friday (January 5). Likewise, today (Thursday) election tribunal from Rawalpindi will address the appeal against rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers from NA-89 Mianwali. Meanwhile, among the notable appeals filed from Lahore challenging the decision of ROs approving nomination papers includes appeals filed against Pakistan Muslim League N’s heavyweights Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The hearing on appeal filed against the approval of nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif from NA- 130 is scheduled for Thursday (today). An appeal has also been moved challenging the approval of candidacy papers of PMLN’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz. On the other hand president of Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif also faces an appeal against the approval of his nomination papers from Karachi NA-242 constituency in the election tribunal. Pakistan People’s Party leader leader Masood Khan Mandukhel has filed an appeal against Shehbaz Sharif, alleging the returning officer concerned overlooked objections raised by him against the former prime minister. Masood through his appeal has sought annulment of RO’s decision and rejection of younger Sharif’s nomination papers. Simultaneously, an appeal was submitted against the approval of the nomination papers submitted by PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz for NA-119 constituency. Nadeem Sherwani contended in the appeal that Maryam Nawaz misrepresented facts in her nomination papers, asserting that the approval of her papers should be declared null and void.