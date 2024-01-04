244 vehicle owners fined for smoke emissions

Peshawar - The district administration, traffic police, and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) levied fines on 244 owners of smoke-emitting vehicles, issued notices to 24 others, and impounded 21 vehicles on Wednesday.

The actions were initiated under the Clean and Green Peshawar campaign, following directives from DC Afaq Wazir’s office, as per a press release. Additional Assistant Commissioners Lutfur Rehman and Owais Khan, along with police and RTA officials, inspected vehicles on the main GT road and ring road.

In a parallel effort, district administration teams visited brick kilns in the Mattni area, scrutinizing emissions and taking action against owners. Notices were issued, urging kiln owners to adopt zig-zag technology for brick manufacturing.

The ongoing “Clean and Green Peshawar” month-long campaign involves various departments, including the Regional Transport Authority Department, Traffic Police, Capital Metropolitan Government, TMAs, WSSP, and PDA.

The drive targets smoke-emitting wagons, buses, rickshaws, brick kilns, and factories, aiming to curb daily air pollution. Teams from TMAs and WSSP, supervised by administrative officers, are engaged in daily garbage collection and maintaining clean drains and streets.

DC Afaq Wazir urged cooperation from citizens to ensure a cleaner and greener Peshawar.