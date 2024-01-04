98 held for encroachments in Karkhano

Peshawar - Under the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr. Zahidullah, the traffic police conducted a crackdown on encroachments within the renowned Karkhano market, resulting in the apprehension of 98 individuals.

Additionally, the traffic police initiated legal proceedings against 80 motorcycle owners for violating the designated no-parking zones. Dr. Zahidullah emphasized a steadfast approach, affirming that the crackdown on the encroachment mafia will persist, with no tolerance for their activities.