ACS stresses urgency of KP polio eradication drive

Peshawar - The Additional Chief Secretary Home, Abid Majeed, has urged proactive measures for eradicating polio in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, directing the use of all available resources. Emphasizing the need to address challenges hindering polio eradication, he stressed implementing comprehensive measures and raising public awareness.

In a special meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, attended by relevant Secretaries, Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers, Provincial Emergency Operations Center Coordinator, Pakistan Army representatives, and international partners, Majeed highlighted the necessity of removing obstacles and enhancing preventive measures.

Participants from various districts joined via video link, providing a comprehensive briefing on the current polio situation and ongoing eradication efforts in the province. Majeed specifically instructed administrative and police officials to prioritize and swiftly resolve challenges faced during polio campaigns, emphasizing zero tolerance for negligence.

Recognizing the dedication of law enforcement departments and polio workers, Majeed urged parents to ensure children under five receive necessary anti-polio drops during campaigns. He urged full cooperation from authorities to make Pakistan a polio-free nation.