AIOU starts admissions-2024

SIALKOT - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Deputy Director Professor Sheikh Anees said that AIOU, which is the largest distant-education-system of Pakistan, has started admissions for the first phase for spring semester 2024 in all four provinces of the country, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “The admissions will be started from January 15, 2024. The programmes offered in this phase are Matriculation (General), Matriculation Teaching (General Secondary), FA (General), I.Com, FA Teaching (Special Secondary), certificate courses, BS (face-to-face), MPhil and PhD. Admission forms and prospectuses of all programmes will be available online on the university website from January 15,” he maintained. Facilitation centres and help desks were mobilised in Sialkot to provide guidance and support to the students on the instructions, he said. Former Deputy Director Prof Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Prof Waleed Khan, Prof Yasir, Prof Nadeem Islam, Mehr Ilyas were also present on this occasion. Sheikh Anees further informed that Pakistani and international students living all over the world will also be able to increase their academic performance by getting admission in matriculation, FA and I.COM degree programmes. University admissions in foreign countries will be done under the online system. All the activities till the examinations will be done online. It should be noted that according to the admission policy of the university, it is mandatory to apply online for admission in BS, MPhil and PhD programmes, while in matric and FA programmes the admission form is required to be fulfilled and submitted which can be collected both manually and online.