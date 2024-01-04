AKF distributes ration among 200 destitute families

HYDERABAD - Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed ration among 200 destitute families under supervision of Ameer Jamait Islami Hyderabad Aqeel Ahmed Khan. President Al-Khidmat Foundation Hyderabad Naeem Abbassi, General Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Candidates NA-218 Zubair Solangi, Candidate PS-60 Muhammad Mahesar, Candidate PS-62 Dr Saif-u-Rehman, Candidate PS-64 Zaheer Shaikh and Secretary Traffic Association Jawed Iqbal were also present on the occasion. On this occasion, they said that the Al-Khidmat Foundation is making efforts for the provision of basic amenities to the oppressed segment of society and has always served humanity without discrimination and providing better services to destitute people by utilizing all available resources.