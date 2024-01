Amy Robach says she lost most of her ‘worldly possessions’ in her divorce

LONDON - Amy Robach has shared what her divorce from “Melrose Place” star Andrew Shue has cost her. In the latest episode of their new podcast with her current love and former “GMA3” coworker T. J. Holmes, the pair reflected on the lessons they learned in 2023. “Choosing love is always worth it,” Robach said she came to realize. For Holmes, he said, “There are friendships I lost in 2023 that will never come back.” Holmes and Robach parted ways with ABC after the two made headlines in 2022, when photos sparked speculation the journalists and former co-anchors were engaged in a romantic relationship while legally married to others. The two have since denied they had cheated on their former spouses, stating they were both “in the middle of divorces” when the photos of them together first surfaced. The pair recently launched a new podcast, where they have discussed how their lives have unfolded since.