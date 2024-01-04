Analysing COP-28

Climate talks at COP-28 culmi­nated with a landmark deal that is being hailed as the “beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era.” The deal paves the way for the world to transition away from fossil fu­els in a just, orderly, and equitable manner to achieve net-zero emis­sions by 2050. However, where is the money to help poor developing economies transition away from dirty fuels? The COP-28 agree­ment appears to absolve devel­oped nations of their responsibility for phasing out their fossil fuel use in this critical decade. In fact, the saga of ‘transition fuels’ apparently gives gas-producing countries the licence to sell more gas rather than invest in renewable energy.

While developing countries, still dependent on fossil fuels for ener­gy, income, and jobs, are left with­out robust guarantees for ade­quate financial support in their urgent and equitable transition to renewable energy. During the climate talks at COP-28, the mid­dle-income developing countries were uncertain about the phase-out of fossil fuels. Nigeria, Ugan­da, Colombia, and others point­ed out that they needed revenue from the sale of coal, oil, and gas to ensure they could pay for the transition to greener energy. Like­wise, several other developing countries, including Bolivia, Cuba, China, and others, showed dissat­isfaction with the text of the deal on fossil fuels, stating that it erod­ed the principle of equity and cli­mate justice.

In 2010, industrialised nations like the US pledged to give $100 billion each year by 2020 to help developing states adapt to cli­mate change and transition away from dirty fuels. However, ex­perts assert that $100 billion is still far short of climate finance that’s really needed. For exam­ple, last year’s catastrophic flood­ing in Pakistan caused $40 billion in damages alone. Therefore, the polluting countries must deliv­er adequate funding to achieve a just and equitable transition away from ignoble fuels. The president and CEO of the World Resource Institute, Ani Dasgupta, summed it up aptly: “the COP-28 outcome opens the road for a fossil fuel-free world, but this road is full of potholes, dangerous distractions, and, if allowed, could lead to a dead end. The shift from fossil fu­els must be fair and fast, and no one can be left behind.”

ASIF JHATIAL,

Tando Jam.