Appeal filed against rejection of Imran’s nomination paper

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has approached the election appellate tribunal against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore).

Imran Khan through his counsel filed an appeal stating that the returning officer concerned illegally rejected his nomination papers for being convicted in Toshakhana case and other grounds. He submitted that his conviction in the Toshakhana case did not have any link with disqualification under Article 62 of the Constitution, adding that both the proposer and seconder belong to NA-122 and returning officer’s objection was invalid. He pleaded with the tribunal to set aside the decision of the returning officer and allow him to contest the elections from NA-122.

Meanwhile, an election appellate tribunal on Wednesday overruled registrar office objection on an appeal filed against acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore). The office had raised an objection on the appeal, highlighting the absence of a certified copy of the returning officer’s decision accompanying the appeal. The tribunal comprising Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed heard the matter and overruled the objection after hearing arguments of appellant’s counsel. The tribunal further issued notices on the appeal and sought reply from respondents besides summoning the returning officer concerned in personal capacity.