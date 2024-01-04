Barrister Gohar says party looks up to SC for fair elections

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Thursday everyone should be given a level playing field and the election symbols allotted accordingly.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had not scrutinised PTI’s reserved seats and it was important to allocate the party its election symbol.

The PTI leader said the country could not progress without a strong state in place.

“Entire country is facing political instability. The election should be free, fair and transparent. The bat symbol cannot be allotted to any other party,” the PTI leader said.

Gohar said the PTI had applied to the Supreme Court (SC) for the symbol and requested court to fix the case at the earliest.

The PTI leader expressed faith in judiciary for transparent elections. He said the PTI opponents would face defeat on Feb 8.